(ITHACA, N.Y.) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that took place on April 24th.

On April 24th around 11 PM, Ithaca Police officers were dispatched to a stabbing that had occurred at a residential building in the 600 block of Spencer Road. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was bleeding heavily and provided him with medical attention. The victim was brought to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the police arrival.

On April 25th, at approximately 4:50 PM, IPD arrested 20-year-old Thomas A. Henry of Ithaca in connection to the stabbing incident. Henry was charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.

Henry was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by the Honorable Judge Peacock and was remanded

to the Tompkins County Jail on $25,000 cash /$25,000 partially secured bond.

If anyone has pertinent information, please contact the Ithaca Police Department via the

methods listed below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips