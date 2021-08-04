As COVID concerns rise, so do vaccine rates for all diseases

(WETM) – COVID concerns are on the rise with infection rates continuing to spike and many are worried about the Delta Variant. Vaccines for COVID are still increasing but other vaccines have also seen increases because of the pandemic.

Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM at Elmira, stated “I absolutely think they [people getting vaccinated] are. Absolutely. I think they’re getting much more [vaccines]. I think the recent scare with the Delta Variant and they’re seeing that people are seeing we have to go back to masking are getting motivated, I better get vaccinated. And also the fact that you’re finding there are restrictions on your life if you don’t get vaccinated.”

When individuals choose not to get vaccinated, the scenario is called vaccine hesitancy. As of lately, there has not been as much of this. Vaccines for infectious diseases, for example, polio, chickenpox, and measles have gone up. Before, there were some struggles with people getting vaccinated which resulted in outbreaks of some of those diseases.

Dr. Terry said, “In vaccine hesitancy, you know, people just, you know they get very complacent, they think well I can’t possibly get that and that’s why we’ve seen these outbreaks of measles, you know, in areas where people were unvaccinated, these things are still there, they’re very real, you can see outbreaks and people can get very sick.”

There still are people who do not want to get the vaccines but there has been a decrease.

Dr. Terry stated “I think vaccine hesitancy has many origins and often it’s just naivety. People really just don’t understand the benefits of the vaccine.”

He also said that vaccines are the best way to combat these diseases as they help protect and limit impacts from infectious diseases.