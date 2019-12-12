Ashes of Chemung County woman found in Florida field

(WETM) – Police in Bradenton, Florida are trying to figure out how the ashes of Anna Bahr, who according to public records, died in 2008 in Pine City at age 91, ended up in a field.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the ashes on social media hoping to find someone with information on how they wound up 1,200 miles away.

FOUND CREMATED REMAINS: MCSO is trying to ensure a woman's remains make it home after they were found inside this box on the edge of a property near the 1000 Block of 50th Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton. Have info? Call us at 941-747-3011. Details: https://t.co/m87K3GAIaz pic.twitter.com/aMslBHeIHn — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) December 11, 2019

According to the Bradenton Herald, the sheriff’s office was able to find the ashes’ rightful keeper, a family friend who kept the ashes in an adjacent property.

Police still don’t know how the ashes got out of the property and into a field.

More information on the case is available on the Bradenton Herald’s website.