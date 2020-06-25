Assembly holding hearing on economic impacts of coronavirus on small businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happening now, the New York State Assembly is hearing testimony from chambers of commerce leaders throughout the state. The meeting started at 10 a.m., and there is a long list of speakers on the docket. Take a look:

They are examing whether the federal response to the coronavirus has met the needs of state and local communities and businesses. The hearing is being conducted remotely and livestreamed in the interest of public health. Most small businesses closed down and drastically changed operations, and for many, ongoing financial stability is uncertain. Even essential industries like farms and grocery stores have been severely impacted by declining demand, supply chain interruptions, and production challenges due to new workplace safety measures.

The Assembly will hear from small business stakeholders on the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program, and the Health Care Enhancement Act.

Once the livestream of the meeting ends, video will be uploaded for future viewing.