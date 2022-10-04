SAYRE, PA (WETM) – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now being assembled at Riverfront Park.

The wall arrived by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre on Tuesday, October 4th. According to the site manager, Tim Tetz, this is the wall’s 29th stop of the year.

“Every weekend we’re in a new community,” said Tim. “Last weekend, we were in Methuen, Massachusetts, and the next stop will be in Charlotte, North Carolina. Every Tuesday, we come in to a community, we turn that around and leave on a Sunday.”

The Wall That Heals has been operated since 1996 by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), a non-profit organization that commissioned the construction of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The actual wall was erected in Washington, D.C. in 1982. As of 2017, there are 58,318 names inscribed on the wall.

There is more for guests to see besides the wall. The trailer that transports the wall includes a mobile education center, which contains various photos and exhibits related to veterans of the Vietnam War.

The moving wall will officially be open for 24 hours a day to the public starting Wednesday, October 5th at 3 PM. The last day before the wall gets packed up again is Sunday, October 9th.