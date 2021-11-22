Assembly Releases ‘Disturbing’ Report on Misconduct Allegations Against Former Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Assembly released a 45-page report detailing findings that claim former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 12 women, used state resources to produce his latest book and was “not fully transparent” about nursing home deaths from COVID-19.

The investigation, which was conducted by the independent Lawfirm Davis Polk & Wardwell, concluded findings after sifting through 600,000 pages of documents, including photographs, text messages, emails, phone calls and more.

The report released by the Assembly echoes the report from Attorney General Letitia James, which found Cuomo repeatedly sexually harassed current and former staff and created a toxic work environment.

“While there’s no surprises, it confirms what I in many of my colleagues have been saying all along,” New York State Senator Tom O’Mara said. “It’s an abuse of power and it’s a violation of the law. I think that we should bear this out and give Governor give Andrew Cuomo the due process. That’s [what] he wants because he’s just coming up with excuses and accusations on this.”

New York Assemblymember Philip Palmesano called the report “frustrating” and, alongside Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, called on the former governor to own up to his actions, which he has repeatedly denied.

“The governor’s behavior was really not just excusable [and] irresponsible, but it would have been impeachable, if we would have went forward with it,” Palmesano said.

Though the impeachment inquiry into the three-term Democrat was dropped, Kelles called on Cuomo to comply with the legal proceedings into his misdemeanor sex crime charges.

“I think that he needs to focus on complying with and participating to the fullest extent with the investigations that are happening and let the legal system do its job,” Kelles said.