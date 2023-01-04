ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Before the new legislative session for New York State, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano addressed some of New York State’s biggest issues and what he hopes to accomplish in 2023.

Some of the main problems Phil Palmesano focused on include an affordability crisis and high crime rates. The latter is partially the reason for a decrease in the New York State population since last year.

“We have an affordability crisis in New York State,” Palmesano said. “We have record high inflation, higher gas prices, rising energy costs, and grocery costs that continue to challenge New Yorkers. And put that on top of the highest taxes and worst business climate in the nation and in addition to burdensome and costly regulations, so there’s much action we should take on that side of the equation.”

Phil also adds that since Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in, New York State has seen rising crime in cities and communities. This is in response to the policies put in place by the one-party rule in Albany.

“One-party control has not been beneficial for our communities,” Palmesano added. “We see…just this shocking crime that’s plaguing our cities and not enough being addressed to help support our law enforcement and put the needs of families, neighbors, crime victims, and law enforcement ahead of the needs of criminals.”

Along with high costs and rising crime, Palmesano also aims to address statewide energy crises, especially for natural gas, and unemployment. Throughout 2023, he will work with anyone willing to address these issues.