WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspected individual from a robbery back on February 5, 2023.

Police say that the robbery took place at a retail property in the Village of Wayland, and are looking to identify the individual pictured below.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the sheriff’s office at 607-622-3911, or send information through the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office App Tipline.

