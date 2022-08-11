SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — After the Athens School Board voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre, the superintendents of both schools released a joint statement saying they will continue to “explore options”.

On August 11, Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, and Sayre Superintendent, Dr. Jill Daloisio, released a joint statement to 18 News regarding the recent decision not to form a football co-op. As a result of the decision, Sayre will now only have junior varsity and junior high teams for this year. The statement is as follows:

Dr. Daloisio and I would like to share a joint message on this.

We can easily say that the discussion surrounding a school merger between Athens Area School District and Sayre Area School district has circulated for decades. I think both of our district’s elected school board members are hearing various points of view about a school merger. We have always been good neighbors and sought ways to share services and/or resources. In recent months, the conversation about merging has increased as a result of athletic issues and co-op discussions. Both boards continue to explore options that will benefit our students and our community. Our boards will be discussing this topic at their next few board meetings. We encourage all interested individuals to stay current by attending board meetings and following all district-related social media pages. Meeting dates and locations can be found on each district’s website.

Thank you Craig and Jill

According to the Sayre website, the next board meeting is scheduled for August 15th at 7:00 p.m. in the Sayre High School Library.

According to the Athens website, the next board meeting is scheduled for August 16th at 7:00 p.m. at Harlan Rowe Middle School.