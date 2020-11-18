Athens Area Schools set to go remote

ATHENS, Pa., (WETM-TV) – The superintendent of the Athens Area School District announced Tuesday the district is preparing to go remote in the coming days.

The superintendent issued the following letter to the district;

Dear Wildcat Parents, Faculty/Staff,

An increase in COVID positivity rates was anticipated this fall, Bradford County and many parts of Pennsylvania and the U.S. are now experiencing these increases.

In an effort to proactively address the potential of school-based transmission, the Athens Area School District will be transitioning all schools to remote learning between November 23rd and December 6th. This applies to all students, extra-curricular activities, and sports from November 23rd to December 6th.

Building principals will be sharing building-specific schedules/expectations for all faculty, staff, and students.

Friday, November 20th, students will take technology/instructional materials home.

Parent/teacher conferences will still be held remotely on November 24th and November 25th as scheduled.

Remote learning days will be as follows November 23rd, December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd will be full days, November 24th, and December 4th will be early dismissal days.

We will return to Traditional, in-person learning on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

More information about meal pick-up, technology, and other services will be provided throughout the week. It will be posted on the district website and on social media.

Local and state health officials have consistently stated their growing concern over COVID-19 spikes as a result of holiday travel, gatherings, and other events related to the holidays. We want to take a proactive approach in anticipation that families will be gathering and traveling over the Thanksgiving Break. This two-week transition to remote instruction is a mitigation effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among our students, faculty, and staff. It should also help us return to our preferred in-person model of instruction sooner rather than later. As we continue to move through a challenging school year, we are relying on the advice and support of local medical experts to help guide our decisions.

We need the support of our community to provide in-person instruction. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and vigilance with safety (masks, distancing, hygiene) both in and out of school, as well as the careful monitoring of students for illness prior to sending your child(ren) to school.



Sincerely,

Craig Stage

Superintendent, Athens Area School District