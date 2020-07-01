Athens High School student recognized for winning “No Excuses Billboard Design Contest”

ATHENS, Pa (WETM) – Athens Area High School Sophomore, Karlee Bartlow was announced the regional winner of the “No Excuses Billboard Design Contest” Wednesday morning.

The contest is a youth driven campaign to bring awarenss to the number one killer of teens – motor vehicle crashes.

What started as an extra assignment in one of her classes that Bartlow said was a fun thing to take part in along with her fellow classmates, she never thought her design would be chosen.

Adam Bennett of State Farm presented Bartlow with a $500 dollar scholarship check.

“Her design is incredible, really a picture that shows what all of us are app to do like drinking a coffee, trying to be on our phones and go driving,” Bennett said. “It’s a picture that paints a thousand words.”

The idea behind her design was to focus on young drivers that are distracted by more than just their cell phones but by other things like drinking coffee, eating food, or studying for school.

Karlee Bartlow, with a replica of her winning billboard design

Bartlow is not driving yet but will be soon and she said how important it is to create good habits in the beginning when she does start to drive.

“Especially when you start driving, it’s just important to drive safe so you establish those habits later on in life,” Bartlow said.

The billboard will be going up on October 19th, which is during National teen driver safety week, right outside of Athens on 220.