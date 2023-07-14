ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Talks of a sand and gravel quarry in Athens Township in close proximity to The Valley have resurfaced, with concerns mounting from local residents.

The initial proposal for the 360-acre mining site development came in February 2021 where it received conditional zoning approval from Athens Township.

For two years talks of the project went cold, only to return in May 2023 after Bishop Brothers Construction Company Inc. submitted a surface mining permit to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

In the permit, the DEP laid out what the project entails and what will be impacted. According to the document, Bishop Brothers is proposing to disturb 150.7 acres of the total 360 acres that are currently being used as cropland and forestland.

The document continues by talking about how explosives will be needed to blast the sandstone from the currently forested hillside above Tutelow Creek, to then be mined out. Sand and gravel would be extracted in the lowlands between Tutelow Creek and the Chemung River, which is the area currently used for cropland.

When it comes to runoff, the document says that water pumped from the pits in the sandstone mining areas along with stormwater would be sent to Tutelow Creek, which then flows into the Chemung River.

If approved, the projected life of the mine would last for over 20 years, with a proposal for the sand and gravel mining area to be reclaimed as a water impoundment, and the excavated hillside to be turned into grassland.

The hillside the mine will take from is shared by Roundtop Park, a frequent spot for parties and get-togethers by valley residents. The park overlooks The Valley and a number of residents have raised concerns about the mine’s proximity to the park.

Although the main part of the park is a fair distance away from the proposed mining site, a small airfield designed for remote-controlled aircraft is a little over 1000 feet from the proposed property line.

The concern has not gone unnoticed as Athens Township Planning Commission held a special meeting on Thursday, July 13, with the focus being on the preliminary land development for the mine.

Public comments were heard, with another public meeting scheduled for the end of the month. This time, however, the meeting will include members of the DEP and Bishop Brothers Construction to talk about the project and take questions from the public.

The public meeting will be held on Monday, July 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Athens Area High School Auditorium, located at 401 W. Frederick St. in Athens.

Those planning on attending the meeting can bring written comments to the meeting and give them to DEP staff, or they may make a verbal statement of up to three minutes during the meeting.

Written comments will be accepted up to August 25, and can be sent to John Mital, Licensed Professional Geologist, Moshannon District Mining Office, via email at jmital@pa.gov.