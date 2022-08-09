SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School.

Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night.

According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor at Morning Times and Daily Review in Bradford County PA, the Athens School Board voted unanimously against Sayre’s request.

Athens School Board votes against forming a football co-op with Sayre. The vote was unanimous. — Pat McDonald (Morning Times/Daily Review) (@PatMcDonaldMT) August 9, 2022

This decision follows a contentious Sayre School Board meeting on August 4 that determined the future of the school’s varsity football program. During that meeting, the board agreed to ask their rivals to agree to a co-op in football.

Now that Athens has declined, Sayre will go back to only having a junior varsity and junior high team for this year.