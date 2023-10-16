GALETON, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man is behind bars following an event in Potter County where police say he shot a man back in September and then fled the scene.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 59-year-old Robert Wildey of Gaines, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sept. 11, after a shooting at a home on Germania Street in Galeton.

Police say that on Sept. 10, around 1:30 p.m. Wildey had gone to the address of a 48-year-old male and 46-year-old female victim in Galeton and had shot the male and also attempted to shoot the female.

Police say that Wildey had fled the scene after the shooting, and was found on Sept. 11 and taken into custody.

Wildey was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of criminal attempted murder of the first degree.

Two counts of aggravated assault, a grade one felony.

Two counts of aggravated assault, a grade two felony.

One count of unlicensed carry of a firearm, a grade three felony.

One count of burglary, a grade one felony.

One count of criminal trespass, a grade three felony.

Two counts of terroristic threats, a grade one misdemeanor.

Two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a grade two misdemeanor.

Two counts of simple assault, a grade two misdemeanor.

Police say that Wildey was taken to a state correctional institution in Coal Twp. after he was denied bail.