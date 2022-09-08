BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted murder on Thursday.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, officers responded to an area near Delaware Avenue for a stabbing incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man stabbed and slashed with a knife. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Ira Davenport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not provide information on a possible motive or the victim’s identity.

At 6:30 p.m., police located the suspect in the Tops Markets. As a result, police arrested 35-year-old Herbert Wood.

Wood, a violent convicted felon, was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. He was later taken to the Steuben County Arraignment Court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected after a grand jury presentation.