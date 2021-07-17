Attempted robbery on 300 block of West State Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 17, at 2:29 p.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of West State Street for a report of an attempted robbery.

Police said the suspects had fled prior to their arrival.

According to the victim, he was out for a walk in the 300 block of West State Street when a Black male and a Black female came up to him and started to grab him and attempted to reach into his pockets. The victim reportedly told the subjects he had no property on him and to leave him alone. The victim was then struck in the head with a metal folding chair. The suspects, unable to obtain any of the victim’s property, fled the area and the victim was able to call for help.

The victim suffered lacerations and contusions to his head, and was transported by ambulance to

an area hospital.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, there are no further details available for release. Anyone

with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.