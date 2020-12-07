Attorney General James, Labor Commissioner Reardon, and State Police Acting Superintendent Bruen Announce Indictment in CARES Act Unemployment Insurance Theft

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York. New York’s attorney general on Thursday, June 18, 2020, blasted the New York City Police Department and the mayor for ignoring repeated invitations to testify at a hearing on allegations that officers used excessive force to quell unrest and enforce a citywide curfew in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FIle)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -New York officials announced the arrest of Robert Decker (66, of Amsterdam) on an 11-count indictment in connection with his theft of more than $6,000 in unemployment insurance benefits issued by the state of New York under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

This is according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, and New York State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

Decker filed for and collected the unemployment funds although he was working for National Home Exteriors, a home contractor based in Athens, New York.

The indictment charges Decker with both Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, class D felony, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E felony.

“As hundreds of thousands continue to struggle throughout our state as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, it is appalling that someone chose to steal funds intended for those most in need,” said Attorney General James.

“So many across our state continue to feel the effects of COVID-19, yet Robert Decker chose to double dip and pilfer the state’s coffers when the state’s finances remained in dire straits. We will not let unlawful acts like this to go unchecked, which is why we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to hold accountable those who try to cheat their way to wealth,” said James.

Decker could face up to 3 ½ to 7 years in prison, if convicted.

Decker was remanded to Albany County jail, pending a bail hearing.