Avoca man arrested for burglary, grand larceny for stealing in three towns

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Adam Hosmer, 33, was arrested by Steuben County Deputies and Investigators after an investigation of burglaries and stolen property in three towns in Steuben County.

Hosmer allegedly entered premises and stole property in the Towns of Bath, Avoca and Cohocton and secreted that property at another location since August 2021.

Hosmer was charged with Third-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Grand Larceny, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Mischief.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released. New York State Police helped the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

In 2019, Hosmer was wanted and later captured for Driving While Intoxicated while a child under 16 was in the vehicle.