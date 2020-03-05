Breaking News
Avoca students involved in a motor vehicle accident; One killed

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 5:00 Wednesday evening in Avoca four students were involved in a motor vehicle accident. The Steuben County’s Coroner Office has confirmed one of the students has died after being transported to Ira Davenport Hospital.

Avoca Central School District released a statement early Thursday morning saying, “We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of yesterday’s car crash involving four Avoca students. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, and the members of our school community during this difficult time.”

Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News for any developing information.

