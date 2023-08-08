ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pediatric and Women’s Health Physical Therapists at Arnot Health are planning an hour of exercise and developmental play for infants and parents in Elmira.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. until noon in the Petrie Conference Room at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.

At this event, parents will learn tips and skills such as:

Motor development milestones for babies 1 to 4 months old

Play and positioning strategies to promote motor milestone development

Strategies for tummy time

Information on prevention of conditions like torticollis and plagiocephaly

Exercise tips to promote post-partum recovery for Mom

Information on pelvic floor recovery for Mom

The event will be free and open to the public. Babies will receive a complimentary toy at the end of the class.

For more information, or to register for the class, please call 607-737-7804, option 1.