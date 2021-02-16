Back to back winter storms strikes the Twin Tiers this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week we are being battered with back to back winter storms across the Twin Tiers with another on it’s way Thursday. Today temperatures helped melt the sleet and ice that fell last night but that does not mean we are in the clear. Temperatures Tuesday night through the onset of the next storm early Thursday are expected to remain below freezing which will just cause the water on sidewalks and roadways to turn to ice. 18 News spoke with the Department of Transportation to see how they are staying on top of this active pattern.

“Keeping in touch with the weather forecast. Monitoring the National Weather Service and their Winter Storm Watches and Weather Alerts. Making sure we have that appropriate response before during and after the storm. It really all depends on the conditions. That is what we do at the end of the day, it is the big bulk of what we do here at DOT,” said Guerrain.

With these storms coming back to back there isn’t much time for the DOT to prepare for the next one. Temperatures are already falling so any melted ice has already begun to refreeze and come Thursday any snow that falls on this will make for especially treacherous travel conditions. Monitor the latest updates with the 18 Storm Team.