ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Living Word Church will be hosting a Back to School block party to kick off the return to school season.

Members of the community are invited to join in a block party to celebrate the upcoming return to school for kids. The event will take place on Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will be free for everyone.

The event will include various activities such as bounce houses, water slides, games, food, prizes and more. The church will also be giving away free backpacks to the first 200 students that attend the event.

This event is sponsored by Wegmans, Community Foundation of Elmira – Corning and The Finger Lakes, Visions Federal Credit Union, Walmart and Panera Bread.