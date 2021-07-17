Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education, the Contra Costa Health Services have started school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple COVID-19 clinics are occurring in the coming weeks directed at children as they go back to school.

Steuben County Clinic

The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Education Center in Corning on Wednesday, August 4th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic. Registration is preferred at

www.steubencony.org/covid, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

The clinic is open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in New York State, and is the perfect time for students to get protected for the new school year. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination, and those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“CCC has been a wonderful partner throughout the pandemic, offering opportunities for COVID testing,

help from nursing students, and vaccine clinics,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We hope

our eligible population who is getting ready to return to schools of all levels this fall will benefit from this

clinic.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes

after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for

vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19

test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.

Chemung County Clinics

In collaboration with local school districts, the Chemung County Health Department will be offering back-to-school Pfizer vaccination clinics in August to help families prepare for a new school year. These free clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. A parent or guardian must be present for individual’s under 18 years old.

Pre-registration is available, but walk-ins are welcome.

Elmira High School Auditorium – 777 S Main St, Elmira, N.Y. – Monday, August 2nd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Horseheads Intermediate School Gym – 952 Sing Sing Rd, Horseheads, N.Y. – Monday, August 2nd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Horseheads Intermediate School Gym – 952 Sing Sing Rd, Horseheads, N.Y. – Tuesday, August 3rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ernie Davis Academy Community Room – 933 Hoffman St, Elmira, N.Y. – Tuesday, August 3rd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Edison High School Community Room – 2083 College Ave, Elmira Heights, N.Y. – Wednesday, August 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Chemung County Health Department does not ask for insurance information or charge any fee for vaccination. Masks are required to be worn at all clinics.