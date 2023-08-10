BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Catholic Charities will be offering a back-to-school supply giveaway to residents in Steuben and Livingston Counties this coming school year.

According to Catholic Charities, the giveaway will be done through a sign-up list to help as many people as possible.

The supplies are then dropped off at one of the three locations that best fit the person receiving the items.

The drop-off locations that someone can choose from are as followed;

Bath – 23 Liberty St. on Aug. 23

Hornell – 12 Allen St. on Aug. 29

Mount Morris – 34 E. State St. on Aug. 28

Catholic Charities says that if your school district is providing supplies already, then they can help families with book bags.

The sign-up application can be found here. For additional information, Catholic Charities asks you to contact Sally Ressue at 607-793-5522.