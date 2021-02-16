Baking Around the World: How one Horseheads woman is making a global impact

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With a sprinkle of passion and a dash of determination, Rose McAdoo is changing the world one cake at a time.

“I want to make big ideas literally digestible,” McAdoo said. “I want to present information and visually show data that you can consume.”

Hailing from Horseheads, McAdoo started cooking and working in kitchens at age 14. She got her start in high school, taking classes at BOCES. After working across the United States, she returned to the Twin Tiers to work in Ithaca. Then, she landed her dream job.

How does a girl from a small town in Upstate New York get on the global culinary stage? Her first big break was in New York City, working for a high end cake company who worked with celebrities. While she says they were the best four years of her life, she knew she wanted to do more.

“Eventually I just really wanted to use cakes to tell larger stories, so when the opportunity came to move to Antarctica, that was a perfect step,” McAdoo continued. “I wasn’t going to leave New York City for anything that wasn’t an even bigger adventure, so I moved to McMurdo Station to work as a sous chef. I was blown away by all of the scientific research I was seeing,” she added.

She combined two mediums that usually never go together: climate change and baking. By creating cakes that informed and sparked difficult conversations, McAdoo knew she could make an impact. Some of her other projects include working with prisoners to tell their stories and a “bakerpacking” series, where she backpacks and brings ingredients to some of the world’s most remote locations.

Her primary goal lies well beyond the kitchen, though.

“The more power we have in our story comes from doing something weird that people don’t necessarily understand and therefore grab onto and want to know more about,” she stated. “I think there’s so much power in using whatever weird things you love to talk about what you care about and that’s what I really want to inspire those around me to explore.”