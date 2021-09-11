Bampa’s House hosts their fifth annual 5k walk/run

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Saturday was 5th Annual Bampa’s House 5K to raise money for the comfort care house in Corning for people who are facing end-of-life situations. Over 150 people showed up to race, walk, and support the cause.

The purpose of the race is to raise money for Bampa’s House and celebrate the life of Jim Dugan, the namesake of Bampa’s House. Jim, who was called Bampa by his grandchildren, was a life-long resident of the Corning-Painted Post area, spending his career at Corning Community College, volunteering through the Lions Club, and facilitating beer tastings at The Site.

Bampa’s House (Corning Comfort Care, Inc.) is a non-profit organization that serves the Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler county area and focuses on providing a safe and comfortable place for people to receive end-of-life care when home care is not an option.

The house has been fully operational this year with over 50 volunteers providing comfort to terminally ill people in a home setting.