‘Barb’s Soups On Cafe’ now open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have been forced to shut their doors, but Barb McClure is opening new doors to new restaurants in Elmira.

As the historic stimulus package moves back to the House and to President Biden’s desk, small business owners are hopeful in local economic growth. Opening a business in these circumstances is difficult, but reopening a business is even tougher.

McClure opened the first ‘Barb’s Soup’s on Cafe’ nearly 17 years ago. After 8 years of service, she closed down due to personal circumstances. There were a few owners during the last 9 years, but last year the restaurant closed down. It broke McClure’s heart to see the empty property, so she bought it back.

“We always loved that location. When we had the opportunity to purchase it, we grabbed it,” McClure said.

The new cafe opened March 6 on College Ave. in Elmira. McClure said it was great to see the customers back, dining in and ordering out. They may explore delivery options, like Doordash, soon.

What keeps McClure coming back?

“The people we have found over the years always come back,” McClure added. “The community is the most giving community. If we ever have a fundraiser, everybody shows up and donates. It’s amazing.”

For McClure, it’s the simple things that matter the most.

“We love making soup!” she said with a laugh.