‘Barb’s Soups On Cafe’ set to open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Many businesses closed their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in Elmira, one is preparing for its grand opening.

The new restaurant located on College Ave is called ‘Barbs Soups on Cafe.’

The owner is taking precautions to make sure both her customers and employees are safe, such as installing plexiglass and air filters.

“We do have to take into consideration that we want to pay our employees well. We can’t be too inexpensive and we also want to keep the quality, high,” said Barbara McClure, owner of Barb’s Soups on Cafe’.

Barb’s Soups On Cafe’ opens on March 6.