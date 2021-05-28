Barton man killed in SR 17C accident

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Barton man has died after a motor vehicle accident on State Route 17C early Thursday morning.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Jason D. Sherman, 21, was ejected from a vehicle as a result of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further information regarding what may have caused the crash.

Life-saving measures were started by Deputies on scene, as well as members of the public. Sherman was transported via Tioga Center ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he passed away a short time later.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Tioga Center Fire/EMS, Nichols Fire Department, Guthrie Air, and the Tioga County Crash Investigation Unit.