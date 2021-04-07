Basketball courts are beginning to open across Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some basketball courts across the Twin Tiers are back up and ready to be used but not all courts are up and ready to go which is causing people to become frustrated. Over at Grove Park earlier today the sight was empty basketball courts with no hoops in sight. The backboards however? Freshly painted. With the nice weather people are ready to get outside and some were resorting to baseball. A local resident approached me while 18 News was there and shared her frustrations.

“We are very disappointed in this community without the hoops. We all really want them back very very badly. We miss the basketball hoops at Grove Park. The people on the corner use it for their form of entertainment and the kids love playing basketball out here. I like watching,” said Elmira resident Angela Long.

“It inspires me to go outside and play with other kids and play basketball with them,” said her son Jace.

18 News spoke with Councilman Nick Grasso today who shared if the New york State doesn’t change their regulations they will only be able to open the following seven parks again this year due to manpower keeping the parks clean; Blanford, Brand, Ernie Davis, Cypress, Grove, Hathorn and McKinnon.

Some just outside of Elmira are open already and ready to be used so do some research and find out where you can play while the weather is nice!