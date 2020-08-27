Bath Central School District partners with KanPak Associates to give free school supplies

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday morning, cars lined up outside VEW Primary School in Bath to pick up school supplies for their kids.

The event was supposed to start at 9:00 a.m. but once the supplies were set up at 8:30 they began giving the backpacks out to the families. All supplies were gone within an hour.

KanPak donated 200 bookbags and other school supplies such as pencils, pens, markers, rulers, pencil pouches, earbuds, notebooks, scissors, erasers, crayons, glue sticks, and filler paper to name a few.

Community liaison Jeannie Wheeler spoke about how grateful she was that Kanpak has been able to donate to help students for the past three years.

“This is the third year doing this event and I’ve seen more people come through our lines, and obviously Coronavirus has stressed family and family life so we are very grateful for Kanpak,” Wheeler said.

KanPak Associates is located out of Pen Yan, New York, and has been donating school supplies to multiple school districts for the past three years.