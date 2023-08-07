(Courtesy: Finger Lakes Community Health) Bath Community Health is now open in Bath, New York.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Community Health is now open and will be hosting an Open House in celebration of their milestone this week.

A part of Finger Lakes Community Health, the new healthcare center will be located at 6890 county Route 113 in Bath, New York. According to Finger Lakes Community Health, this new healthcare center in Bath will host a range of services including primary care, preventive care, behavioral health and dental care.

To celebrate National Health Center Week and its grand opening, the new healthcare center will be hosting an Open House this Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Refreshments and healthy snacks will be provided.

The community, local officials and distinguished guests will be at the event to celebrate the new facility.

For more information about the healthcare organization, please visit www.localcommunityhealth.com.