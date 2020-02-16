Bath home significantly damaged in early morning fire

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday, February 15th at 11:09 am The Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 4 Halsey Street in the Village of Bath.

Bath 1st Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fiordo was the first to arrive on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

A 2nd alarm was then requested which brought The Bath VA, Kanona, Hammondsport and Pulteneydepartments to the scene and Savona FD to man the Bath station. Prior to the first truck on scene, heavy fire was coming from the kitchen and front room windows.

The fire was contained to the two rooms, how ever there was significant heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the home. The fire was called under control at 11:57 am.

Two people were home at the time but were out of the home upon arrival. One received cuts to his hands from breaking out some windows to try to save their pet cats. He was treated at the scene by members of The Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family. Bath Electric Gas Water and Sewer was called to turn off the utilities to the home. Bath Village Police were also on scene

The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. That investigation is still ongoing.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.