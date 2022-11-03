BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Bath man they say is responsible for a stolen motor vehicle from a residence back in October.

According to police, Terry L. Lamere, 48, was arrested on Nov. 1, following an investigation of a stolen vehicle from a Bath residence on Oct. 2.

They allege that Lamere stole the vehicle and sent threatening communications to the owner of the vehicle.

Lamere was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, and Petit Larceny.

Lamere was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Couty and held.