BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An inmate in the Steuben County Jail has been accused of assaulting and causing “serious” injuries to another inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Shane Wood, 33, was arrested on May 24 after Deputies at the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate assaulting another. Wood allegedly attacked another person incarcerated in the jail, causing “serious physical injury”.

The victim was taken out of the jail to receive medical treatment at another location and later returned, the arrest report said.

Wood was charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-D felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and then returned to the jail.

Wood was previously arrested in February 2021 for allegedly fleeing police and later punching a Corning Police Officer in the head.