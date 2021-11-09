Bath man arrested for sexual conduct against child under 13

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident reported last week.

New York State Police arrested Anthony Delio, 57, after a report of an incident on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. He was arrested on Nov. 8 around 2:35 p.m.

He was charged with one count of first-degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child (a class-B felony) and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail with his bail set at $5,000 cash. The incident is pending investigation, according to State Police.

According to New York Law, someone is guilty of first-degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child if, in a period of time not less than three months, they engage “in two or more acts of sexual conduct, which include at least one act of sexual intercourse, oral sexual conduct, anal sexual conduct or aggravated sexual contact, with a child less than thirteen years old.”