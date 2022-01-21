Bath man arrested for stealing utility vehicle, making meth

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the theft of a utility vehicle and the manufacture of meth.

Joshua Weldy, 22, was arrested on January 20 by New York State Police in Bath. According to police, Weldy allegedly stole a side by side utility vehicle worth more than $3,000.

During the arrest, Weldy was also charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a weapon. Police told 18 News that this is the second time Weldy is facing weapons charges.

He was charged with third-degree Grand Larceny, third-degree Manufacture of Meth, and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

