BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was arrested after an incident at a hotel in Bath where police say he attacked a person with a weapon.

According to Bath Police, 26-year-old Fabian Rodriguez-Elliot was arrested and charged with the following;

Menacing in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor.

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, a class D felony.

Police allege that Rodriguez-Elliot was involved in an incident on Aug. 4 at the Budget Inn Motel in Bath where they say he attacked a male and tried to use a weapon to hurt him.

Around an hour after the initial report of the incident, police found Rodriguez-Elliot walking on W. Morris Street.

Rodriguez-Elliot was arrested and arraigned at the Steuben County Jail where police say he was released without bail on Aug. 5.