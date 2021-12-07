Bath man arrested to failing to register as sex offender

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender after police were unable to find him for several months.

Bath Police arrested Anthony Truax, 37, around 11:5 a.m. on December 7 for failing to register as a Sex Offender. Police said Truax was previously convicted and had an active warrant for his arrest out since June 2021.

Officers had been unable to locate Truax since then, but the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office tipped off Bath Police that Truax was possibly living at a residence on West Steuben Street in the Village of Bath.

Officers responded to the address, found Truax inside and arrested him without incident.

He was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a prior conviction (a class-D felony) and was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment.

