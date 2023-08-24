BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been identified along with a list of charges relating to a standoff that took place in the town of Bath Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to information revealed by the New York State Police, 51-year-old Larry J. Schoonover was arrested after an hours-long standoff around 1 a.m. at a home on Roosevelt Avenue in the town.

Schoonover has since been processed and is facing the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree, a class A felony.

One count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony.

One count of Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree with a previous conviction, a class D felony.

Police allege Schoonover of firing a long gun inside of a home in Bath during a domestic incident around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

This resulted in an hours-long standoff where New York State Police Troop E Commander, Major Brian Ratajczak, said in a press conference on Monday that Schoonover continued to fire shots from inside the home and outside in the direction of officers.

Major Ratajczak said that Schoonover was taken into custody after he was shot in the leg after pointing his weapon at officers in the backyard of the home.