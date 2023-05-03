BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the possession and intention to distribute methamphetamine in August of 2022, officials confirm.

According to United States Attorney Tini E. Ross, 25-year-old Gerald Barclay of Bath pleaded guilty to possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Kocher, who is handling the case, said that on August 22, 2022, New York State Police conducted a search warrant on Barclay’s home in Bath.

During the search, police seized drug packaging materials, digital scales, and around $1,866, all inside the home.

Kocher said that when investigators did a search of the outside of the residence they found around 195 grams of pure methamphetamine near a stack of tires next to a garage.

Barclay is facing a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years and a $5,000,000 fine.

Barclay’s sentencing is scheduled for July 27, 2023, at 11 a.m.