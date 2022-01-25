Bath man pleads guilty to possessing child porn; convicted twice before

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man with two previous convictions has pleaded guilty to possessing over 1,000 videos and images of child porn of children under the age of 12.

Ryan Hamilton, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on January 25, according to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine. This is his third conviction in under six years.

In October 2019, while he was being supervised on parole, Hamilton was found again to be in possession of 87 videos and 1,124 images of child porn on an SD card. Some of the files included children under the age of 12.

According to the attorney handling the case, Hamilton was convicted of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child Under 16 in August 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2017, he violated his probation, was convicted again of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, and was sentenced to two to four years in prison. He was released from prison in June 2019 after serving his sentence.