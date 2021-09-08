Bath man sentenced for having 600 images of child pornography

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Level III sex offender from Bath has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Charles Augrom, III, 35, was convicted of possession of child pornography in April 2021, after two previous convictions, in 2007 and 2018. He was sentenced to serve 121 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Assitant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi said in July 2020, an undercover officer was investigating individuals using peer-to-peer file sharing applications to share child pornography over the internet. While undercover, the officer downloaded numerous photos and videos of child pornography that traces back to an IP address belonging to Augrom.

Some of the images and videos included children under 12 years old engaged in sexual conduct with adults, as well as depictions of violence.

On December 10, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at Augrom’s William Street residence and seized electronic items that were later found to contain more than 600 images depicting child pornography.

Augrom is a Level III register sex offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry, following two prior New York State child pornography convictions.