Bath woman arrested for manslaughter of 3-week-old baby

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been arrested for manslaughter after an investigation into the death of her three-week-old baby girl.

New York State Police arrested Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull, 22, on February 11 following an investigation into the infant’s death earlier this month. Troopers responded to Shull’s home in Bath on February 3 for a reported medical emergency involving the baby.

Bath Ambulance and AMR Ambulance also arrived on the scene and found the three-week-old girl dead in the home, according to the arrest report.

Shull was arrested and charged with second-degree Manslaughter (a class-C felony). She was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await CAP arraignment. The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office and Steuben County Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation.