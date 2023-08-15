BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath woman has been arrested after numerous warrants were out for her arrest to a number of incidents, police say.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Corine, R. Snyder, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 14, in Bath on an active arrest warrant.

Snyder was arrested on the arrest warrant for criminal contempt in the 2nd degree, along with an active bench warrant for Animal Cruelty.

Police say that Snyder failed to appear several times in court along with her bench warrant being over 30 days old, resulting in her being charged with bail jumping in the 3rd degree.

Snyder was taken to the Bath Police Department for processing before being moved to the Steuben County Jail with bail being set.