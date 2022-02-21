Hornell business loses thousands in scam: Police

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Police are warning residents of a scam that imitates the Police Department after a local business allegedly lost thousands of dollars.

Hornell Police responded to a complaint from a business on February 20 in which the business said it lost $2,000. According to police, an unknown person called the business from the Hornell Police Department’s number and claimed to be a Hornell Police Officer.

The scammer allegedly claimed that counterfeit bills were found in payments received from the business, so the business sent the scammer $2,000 to fix the issue.

Hornell Police are asking residents to be alert for these types of scams. Anyone who gets similar calls is asked to call the law enforcement agency responsible for your jurisdiction.