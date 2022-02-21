Hornell business loses thousands in scam: Police

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Police are warning residents of a scam that imitates the Police Department after a local business allegedly lost thousands of dollars.

Hornell Police responded to a complaint from a business on February 20 in which the business said it lost $2,000. According to police, an unknown person called the business from the Hornell Police Department’s number and claimed to be a Hornell Police Officer.

The scammer allegedly claimed that counterfeit bills were found in payments received from the business, so the business sent the scammer $2,000 to fix the issue.

Hornell Police are asking residents to be alert for these types of scams. Anyone who gets similar calls is asked to call the law enforcement agency responsible for your jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now