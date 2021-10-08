Beaver Dams’ man loses home in structure fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — According to Dan Hubbard of Beaver Dams, N.Y., fire departments responded to his home for a structure fire on Oct. 4. Hubbard and his two children, who lost his wife and their mother in 2020, now must face another loss.

“It has been a nightmare,” said Hubbard. “The refrigerator condenser caught fire. We were not at home at the time of the fire.”

Hubbard lost his wife, Sheyann Hubbard, on December 21st, 2020.

“She had stage four breast cancer and passed away,” said Hubbard. “We dealt with that loss and just when things started to look up. Boom. House burns down.”

Hubbard is now trying to find a permanent place to live. He does have insurance, but he said that has been a struggle in its own right.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Hubbard and his family.

