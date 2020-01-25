Becky’s Cut n’ Fluff Grooming Salon raises donations for Elmira Animal Shelter

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Dogs and cat’s ears were cleaned and their nails trimmed at Becky’s Cut n’ Fluff grooming salon.

Located at 166 East 14street in Elmira, donations were used for medical treatment, preventative care, and food to benefit Elmira shelter.



The owner of the salon asked for proof of a current rabies vaccination for each dog and cat.

Cash and checks are appreciated. the importance of the event showcases people’s love of their animals.

“They’re supporting the Elmira animal shelter but they are also taking care of their pets, said Ear and Nail Clinic’s Lisa Cardamone. “The donation is requested at seven fifty but we don’t turn anyone away it’s for the benefit of animals. And a little education goes a long way,” continued Cardamone.

Cardamone explained she is proud of the community coming out for the special day and looks forward to more events like these in the future.