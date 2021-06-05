Bee’s Sweets: Former Cake Boss employee opens bakery in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Do you have a sweet tooth? A new bakery, Bee’s Sweets, located on 121 W. 14th St. in Elmira Heights had customers lining up out of the door for the grand opening on Jun. 5.

They had so many customers on their first day that they sold out before closing time.

Blair Warner, owner of Bee’s Sweets, previously worked for Buddy Valastro, TLC’s Cake Boss.

“I worked on Washington Street in Hoboken back when he was just a single store,” said Warner. “I did cakes. I would pick up extra hours and stay and bake late. [I would make] different fondant characters and tiered cakes.”

After leaving Carlo’s Bakery, she cannot wait to bring some of her recipes to the Southern Tier.

“It’s just amazing,” said Warner. “I am so happy to see everybody that came out. My family helped a lot to get this all going and it is just very exciting.”

Warner grew up in Horseheads and loved to bake from a young age.

“I always baked with my dad when I was little,” said Warner. “I really got into baking when I got out of high school. I really liked art, so that kind of combined my two skills there.”

She is happy to be back home and doing what she loves.

“I always knew I didn’t want to stay in the city, so I wanted to come back home and start a family,” said Warner. “I got the opportunity to get this moving and it really is just the perfect location.”

Bee’s Sweets regular hours are: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesday.