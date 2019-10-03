Beloved Burdett Firefighter dies at age 72

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighter Dale E. Jaynes of Burdett, New York has died at the age of 72.

Dale is survived by his wife, sons, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jaynes served in the “Brown Water Navy” in Vietnam, his temporary assignment with Mobile Support Unit 2, until January of 1971, deploying the various Special Operations Units, Seal Teams, Special Forces, and Force Re-Con, etc., was most memorable to him. Because of this assignment, Dale received many awards and medals. In April of 1971, he became a member of the Burdett Fire Department, serving for 48 years and holding the offices of Secretary, Treasurer, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, Chief Deputy, and Chief. Dale was a member of Schuyler County Volunteer Ambulance and served as a Paramedic for 22 years until 1992.

In August of 1973, Dale was appointed as a Charter Member of the Schuyler County Fire Investigation Unit by Emergency Management Director Harlow J. Bailey. Dale was still a member, holding the position of Chief Investigator, Pro-Board-Certified, Level Two, the highest level in NY State.

Dale dedicated his life to the service of others, putting their needs ahead of his own over the years.



Dale was hired by International Salt in 1976, and worked for each company who later purchased the plant. He received his Journeyman Card as a Maintenance Welder-Pipefitter, a position he held up to his retirement in 2007.

In 1984 Dale joined the Boy Scouts of America to be in scouting with his sons, Scott and Sean As his sons advanced up through the ranks so did Dale, achieving the positions of Asst. Scout Master, Asst. District Commissioner, Chapter Advisor for Order of the Arrow, and finally achieving the rank of Vigil Honor.

While in Scouting in 1996 he was presented with a Bachelor of Commissioner Science, in 1997 achieved his Degree as Master of Commissioner Science and finally in 1998, received his Doctorate of Commissioner Science from the New York-Pennsylvania College of Commissioner Science.

His crowning award was the joy he got while advising the young men as Ceremony Advisor in the Order of the Arrow TKaen DoD Lodge #30 BSA.

In May of 1998, Dale was appointed Hector Town Justice. In July 1998, he graduated from Basic Judicial School at SUNY Canton and continued to go to Judicial Schooling every year to present. He continued in the position of Justice of Hector to the present day.

In September of 2000, he was appointed by resolution of the Schuyler County Legislature, to the position of Deputy Fire Coordinator, a position he still holds today. He was also a member of the Odessa American Legion Post 676, since his discharge from active duty.

He was President of the Union Cemetery of Hector in Burdett for over 10 years. Dale was a member of the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church, where he served for many years as Church Council Chairman, as well as Trustee Chairman. Among all the titles that Dale has held, being called Papa or Grandpa was his most treasured.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may donate to the Burdett Fire Department, PO Box 238, Burdett, NY 14818 or the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church, 5092 State Route 227, Burdett, NY 14818.

The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Friday, October 11th; from 2 pm-6 pm. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday (Oct. 12th) at 11:00 am at the Burdett Fire Dept, (3830 Willow St.) Rt. 79, Burdett, NY.

A reception will be announced.

